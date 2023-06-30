Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes that "according to the latest data, the occupation contingent is gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant."

"Three employees of Rosatom, who ran the actions of the Russians, were among the first to leave the station. Ukrainian employees who signed a contract with Rosatom also received recommendations to evacuate. According to the instructions received, they must leave before July 5. The desirable direction is the territory of the occupied Crimea. To date, it is known about the departure to the peninsula of head of the legal department Mantsurova, chief inspector Shtatsky and deputy of the station on provision Gubarev," the GUR said on Telegram.

Also, on the territory of the ZNPP itself and in the satellite city of Enerhodar station, the number of military patrols is gradually decreasing.

The personnel remaining at the station were instructed "to blame Ukraine in case of any emergency situations," the GUR notes.