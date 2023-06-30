Facts

10:27 30.06.2023

Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

1 min read
Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes that "according to the latest data, the occupation contingent is gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant."

"Three employees of Rosatom, who ran the actions of the Russians, were among the first to leave the station. Ukrainian employees who signed a contract with Rosatom also received recommendations to evacuate. According to the instructions received, they must leave before July 5. The desirable direction is the territory of the occupied Crimea. To date, it is known about the departure to the peninsula of head of the legal department Mantsurova, chief inspector Shtatsky and deputy of the station on provision Gubarev," the GUR said on Telegram.

Also, on the territory of the ZNPP itself and in the satellite city of Enerhodar station, the number of military patrols is gradually decreasing.

The personnel remaining at the station were instructed "to blame Ukraine in case of any emergency situations," the GUR notes.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

16:57 28.06.2023
Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

13:02 24.06.2023
Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

10:59 23.06.2023
World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

10:42 23.06.2023
Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

18:21 20.06.2023
Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

10:02 16.06.2023
IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

17:38 15.06.2023
Energoatom informed on Russians' intention to switch ZNPP-5 to cold shutdown – company's head

Energoatom informed on Russians' intention to switch ZNPP-5 to cold shutdown – company's head

17:53 14.06.2023
IAEA head remains in Ukraine, issue with his postponed visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be resolved soon – Energy Minister

IAEA head remains in Ukraine, issue with his postponed visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be resolved soon – Energy Minister

10:45 14.06.2023
Russian occupiers prevent ZNPP-5 from being put into cold shutdown – inspectorate

Russian occupiers prevent ZNPP-5 from being put into cold shutdown – inspectorate

16:18 13.06.2023
We constantly expect any criminal actions at ZNPP by occupiers – Energoatom head

We constantly expect any criminal actions at ZNPP by occupiers – Energoatom head

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

Ukrainian forces in south, east seize strategic initiative, advancing in all directions – Maliar

Ten out of 13 launched shaheds destroyed in south – AFU Air Forces

LATEST

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

Ukrainian forces in south, east seize strategic initiative, advancing in all directions – Maliar

Ten out of 13 launched shaheds destroyed in south – AFU Air Forces

AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

Zelenskyy, President of Guatemala discuss Peace Formula, assistance in mine clearance

Neutral EU states cannot support security guarantees for Ukraine - Austrian Chancellor

G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

Greta Thunberg doesn’t consider world's reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP sufficient

AD
AD
AD
AD