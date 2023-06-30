Zelenskyy, President of Guatemala discuss Peace Formula, assistance in mine clearance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with President of Guatemala Alejandro Giamattei, during which they discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, possible formats of the Ukraine-Latin America summit and cooperation in the defense sector.

“We coordinated efforts ahead of upcoming international events. Discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, possible formats for the Ukraine – Latin America Summit, and security cooperation, including support for Ukraine with demining experts and equipment,” the head of state said on Telegram Thursday evening.

He also thanked for initiating a declaration in support of Ukraine at the General Assembly of the Organization of American States and for your regional leadership in the Core Group on the establishment of a Special Tribunal.