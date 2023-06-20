Facts

17:44 20.06.2023

Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

2 min read
Half an hour before Russia undermined the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), the occupation unit that was in that territory was ordered to immediately evacuate, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"This artificially created man-made disaster – a terrorist attack and an act of ecocide was deliberately carried out by Russia. All gossip and rumours about what was different are not true. There are many facts that directly show how this happened. The most interesting thing is that in half an hour they reached the unit that was at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant via the radio network, and they told them to pack up and leave the territory very quickly," Budanov said on the air of the national telethon.

He also said all units of the occupying troops, located near the hydroelectric power plant, really did not know that the attack would happen.

"This is still quite classified information, but I tell you absolutely frankly that in half an hour the radio network went on air to the unit that was located at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. With a clear command, immediately evacuate from this territory," Budanov said.

