Two people killed amid enemy shelling of Kherson – prosecutor's office

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson on Thursday, two people were killed, an investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has reported.

"Under the procedural guidance of Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on June 29, 2023, at about 13:00, the Russian military carried out an artillery bombardment of the city of Kherson. As a result of targeted strikes, two people were killed, two more civilians were hospitalized with burns," the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is reported that warehouses were destroyed by fire, other objects of civil infrastructure were damaged by debris. Prosecutors, together with police investigators, carry out the necessary investigative actions.

As head of Kherson Regional Mlitary Aministration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said after lunch, the invaders fired at the Point of Invincibility in Kherson. "The terrorists hit the place where civilians came to receive humanitarian aid. Two citizens were killed, another two are placed in the hospital in a moderate condition."