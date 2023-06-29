AFU eliminate 680 occupiers in day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 680 invaders, two tanks, ten armored vehicles, 27 artillery systems, an air defense system, an aircraft, 14 UAVs and 12 military units in a day, according to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 29, 2023 were approximately as follows: personnel about 227,780 (680 more) people were liquidated, tanks some 4,038 (two more) units, armored combat vehicles some 7,857 (ten more) units, artillery systems some 4,116 (27 more) units, MLRS some 627 units, air defense systems some 388 (one more) units, aircraft some 315 (one more) units, helicopters some 308 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 3,513 (14 more), winged missiles some 1,261, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 6,780 (six more) units, special vehicles and special equipment some 569 (six more)," according to the report.