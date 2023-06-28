Facts

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

 Presidents of Poland and Lithuania, Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda, support the idea of providing Ukraine with clear prospects for membership in NATO.

"Today, Nauseda and I are trying to make the decisions of the NATO summit that will be adopted, very clearly indicate the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO!" Duda said in Kyiv on Wednesday after talks with the Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Gitanas Nauseda.

"Today it is important to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank, and thereby strengthen the security of our part of Europe. And to pull Ukraine as close as possible to NATO, to cover it with security guarantees that finally drove away the Russian aggressor," he said.

"Our message is very clear: Ukraine will be a member of NATO, Lithuania supports Ukraine's membership in NATO," Nauseda said.

According to him, "it should be very clearly stated in Vilnius that Ukraine is an integral part of the NATO architecture in Europe."

