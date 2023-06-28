Odesa military commissar Borysov dismissed

Head of Odesa Regional Army Recruitment and Social Support Center Yevhen Borysov, who appeared to own expensive real estate in Spain, has been dismissed, Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said.

"I would like to say that, as of today, the decision of the Supreme Commander Headquarters, which was announced on June 23, has been implemented. Colonel Borysov has been dismissed as Head of Odesa Regional Army Recruitment and Social Support Center," she said on the air of Channel 24.

As reported, on June 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting of the Supreme Commander Headquarters, ordered Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny to dismiss Borusov, in whose ownership journalists had discovered a villa in Spain.

Earlier, Head of the Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamia addressed law enforces with a request to investigate into the facts of possible abuse of power by the military commissar in Odesa published by journalist Mykhailo Tkach (Ukrainska Pravda media outlet).

According to the video investigation by Tkach entitled "The Spain Battalion", expensive housing and an office in Marbella, Spain are registered for relatives of Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov.