Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

On Wednesday afternoon, Russian occupying forces shelled Vovchanska merged territorial community of Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, as a result, three people were killed, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As a result of this shelling, three civilian residents of the village of Vovchanski Khutory, who were near their homes, were immediately killed. Men aged 48, 45 and 57 received explosive injuries incompatible with life. The information is being specified. Emergency services are working on the spot. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.