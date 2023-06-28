Facts

13:42 28.06.2023

Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

1 min read
Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

On Wednesday afternoon, Russian occupying forces shelled Vovchanska merged territorial community of Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, as a result, three people were killed, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As a result of this shelling, three civilian residents of the village of Vovchanski Khutory, who were near their homes, were immediately killed. Men aged 48, 45 and 57 received explosive injuries incompatible with life. The information is being specified. Emergency services are working on the spot. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

Tags: #killed #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

13:38 13.06.2023
Vilkul: number of victims of Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases to 10, another 28 injured

Vilkul: number of victims of Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases to 10, another 28 injured

14:35 06.06.2023
Some 134 tonnes of ammonia leak from damaged pipeline in Kharkiv region, no need for evacuation – Syniehubov

Some 134 tonnes of ammonia leak from damaged pipeline in Kharkiv region, no need for evacuation – Syniehubov

12:28 06.06.2023
Ammonia pipeline damaged in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

Ammonia pipeline damaged in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

19:00 05.06.2023
Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

16:55 01.06.2023
In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

15:13 29.05.2023
Invaders hit Kovsharivka with Iskander, six people injured, incl pregnant woman, two children – Synehubov

Invaders hit Kovsharivka with Iskander, six people injured, incl pregnant woman, two children – Synehubov

14:20 27.05.2023
Two-year-old girl found in Kharkiv region after 3.5 days of search, she is alive - regional police head

Two-year-old girl found in Kharkiv region after 3.5 days of search, she is alive - regional police head

14:01 26.05.2023
Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

10:21 23.05.2023
Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross provide services in occupied areas of Kharkiv region

Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross provide services in occupied areas of Kharkiv region

14:19 10.05.2023
Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Polish President arrives in Kyiv

President of Lithuania: Arrived in Kyiv with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO

As result of enemy strike on Kramatorsk, 10 killed, 61 wounded – National Police

SBU detains spotter of enemy missile attack on Kramatorsk

LATEST

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Polish President arrives in Kyiv

President of Lithuania: Arrived in Kyiv with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO

As result of enemy strike on Kramatorsk, 10 killed, 61 wounded – National Police

SBU detains spotter of enemy missile attack on Kramatorsk

Zelenskyy: Croatia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

PGO: Some 493 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

Zelenskyy on Constitution Day: Words in Constitution become truly vital for Ukrainians

Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

AD
AD
AD
AD