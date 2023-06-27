Facts

19:36 27.06.2023

Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

 Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed the need to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO.

"We are now strengthening the security of the eastern flank of NATO – Poland and the Baltic states. We see what is happening in the East. The Wagner group is moving to Belarus, and this is an extremely negative signal for us, which we intend to convey to our allies," the Polsat television channel said, citing Duda.

According to the President of Poland, NATO representatives need to put into practice earlier decisions.

President Alexander Lukashenko, not recognized by the West as a legitimately elected president, said on Tuesday that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Belarus, and the leadership of the republic's Ministry of Defense is interested in the experience of Wagner fighters. They were offered "one of the abandoned parts." "And whoever wants to serve there, they will find a way there," Lukashenko said.

 

