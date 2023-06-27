Intl Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine to start work next week – Kostin

The International Centre for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression (ICPA) against Ukraine will open next week in The Hague, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said at the fifth Slynn Foundation Open Forum on the issue of Russian impunity.

"Hopefully this will eliminate the gaps in the mechanisms for bringing the aggressor to justice. The creation of a special international tribunal is the most legitimate solution and response to Russia's impunity," Kostin said according to Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) press service on Tuesday.

The decision to open ICPA was made in March 2023 at the United for Justice conference in Lviv. At that time, the Prosecutor Generals of the member states of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) signed an annex to the Agreement for setting up a JIT on the start of work on the basis of Eurojust of the International Centre for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine.

"Ukraine's position is clear: we must put an end to Russia's impunity of both the state and specific individuals involved in planning and committing crimes. This is critically important for the security of the whole world," Kostin said.