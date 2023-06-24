Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

During a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya called on the international community to take seriously the threat of an act of nuclear terror by the Russian Federation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and increase pressure on the aggressor country.

"It is a matter of alarm that according to intelligence information, russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant with radiation leakage. The dam explosion has made it clear that Russia is ready to apply a scorched-earth tactic in response to the deteriorating military situation on the ground in the captured lands they doubt they can hold. We therefore urge the international community to take the threat of this act of nuclear terror seriously and to step up pressure on the Russian federation to prevent these menacing developments, including but not limited to introducing strengthened restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry and military-industrial complex," Kyslytsya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday evening.

He also noted that Ukraine is waiting for an objective assessment of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding the criminal actions of Russia.

"Only strong and adequate steps aimed at reducing Moscow's capabilities to inflict harm regionally and globally will contribute to resolving the crisis created by Russia," Kyslytsya said.

"Appeasement options, such as territorial concessions to Russia and temporary freezing of the conflict, will only serve as delayed-action mines, with the detonator in the hands of the Kremlin," the permanent representative said.

"Any terrorist act aims at intimidating and generating fear. This is precisely how the Kremlin regime attempts to achieve its aggressive goals. Russia has heavily fortified the occupied Ukrainian territory, but it does not believe in its fortification structures or its own troops' resilience," he said.

"That is why Russia blew up the dam and mined Zaporizhia NPP – to intimidate the international community. That is why it fills its own army with convicted criminals and deploys blocking units behind the Russian positions, tasking them to give soldiers in the first line of defence no escape from combat," Kyslytsya said.

The permanent representative noted that Ukrainian soldiers continue to move forward and repel Russian attacks.

"Ukraine will liberate all its territories and it will take as long as necessary, because we value the lives of our soldiers and civilians and do not apply the strategy of human wave attacks and total destruction of civilian infrastructure," Kyslytsya said.