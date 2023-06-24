Facts

13:02 24.06.2023

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

3 min read
Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

During a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya called on the international community to take seriously the threat of an act of nuclear terror by the Russian Federation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and increase pressure on the aggressor country.

"It is a matter of alarm that according to intelligence information, russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant with radiation leakage. The dam explosion has made it clear that Russia is ready to apply a scorched-earth tactic in response to the deteriorating military situation on the ground in the captured lands they doubt they can hold. We therefore urge the international community to take the threat of this act of nuclear terror seriously and to step up pressure on the Russian federation to prevent these menacing developments, including but not limited to introducing strengthened restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry and military-industrial complex," Kyslytsya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday evening.

He also noted that Ukraine is waiting for an objective assessment of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding the criminal actions of Russia.

"Only strong and adequate steps aimed at reducing Moscow's capabilities to inflict harm regionally and globally will contribute to resolving the crisis created by Russia," Kyslytsya said.

"Appeasement options, such as territorial concessions to Russia and temporary freezing of the conflict, will only serve as delayed-action mines, with the detonator in the hands of the Kremlin," the permanent representative said.

"Any terrorist act aims at intimidating and generating fear. This is precisely how the Kremlin regime attempts to achieve its aggressive goals. Russia has heavily fortified the occupied Ukrainian territory, but it does not believe in its fortification structures or its own troops' resilience," he said.

"That is why Russia blew up the dam and mined Zaporizhia NPP – to intimidate the international community. That is why it fills its own army with convicted criminals and deploys blocking units behind the Russian positions, tasking them to give soldiers in the first line of defence no escape from combat," Kyslytsya said.

The permanent representative noted that Ukrainian soldiers continue to move forward and repel Russian attacks.

"Ukraine will liberate all its territories and it will take as long as necessary, because we value the lives of our soldiers and civilians and do not apply the strategy of human wave attacks and total destruction of civilian infrastructure," Kyslytsya said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

10:59 23.06.2023
World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

10:42 23.06.2023
Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

18:21 20.06.2023
Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

10:02 16.06.2023
IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

17:38 15.06.2023
Energoatom informed on Russians' intention to switch ZNPP-5 to cold shutdown – company's head

Energoatom informed on Russians' intention to switch ZNPP-5 to cold shutdown – company's head

17:53 14.06.2023
IAEA head remains in Ukraine, issue with his postponed visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be resolved soon – Energy Minister

IAEA head remains in Ukraine, issue with his postponed visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be resolved soon – Energy Minister

10:45 14.06.2023
Russian occupiers prevent ZNPP-5 from being put into cold shutdown – inspectorate

Russian occupiers prevent ZNPP-5 from being put into cold shutdown – inspectorate

16:18 13.06.2023
We constantly expect any criminal actions at ZNPP by occupiers – Energoatom head

We constantly expect any criminal actions at ZNPP by occupiers – Energoatom head

11:03 13.06.2023
Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

13:49 09.06.2023
Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Air Force: 41 cruise missiles, two attack drones destroyed last night

LATEST

Defense forces liberate territory near Krasnohorivka, occupied since 2014 – Tarnavsky

G7 foreign ministers exchange views on situation in Russia, support for Ukraine to not decrease – Borrell

Intelligence: Moscow preparing for siege, counter-terrorist operation mode introduced

Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

Podoliak: It is beginning of civil war in Russia

EU head on situation in Russia: It is obviously internal issue of Russia

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

AD
AD
AD
AD