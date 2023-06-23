Facts

18:13 23.06.2023

Another employee of Kherson transport enterprise dead after shelling

1 min read
The death toll of an enemy attack on Kherson has risen to three as another wounded employee of the shelled transport enterprise died in hospital, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"The heart of a 53-year-old employee of the transport enterprise, which was shelled by Russian terrorists today, stopped in hospital. The doctors did everything they could to save the man's life. Regrettably, the wounds were too serious," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, Russian occupation forces shelled the municipal transport enterprise in Kherson. One person was killed and five people were hospitalized. Later, it was reported that one of the casualties, 43, died in hospital.

Tags: #kherson_region

