10:59 23.06.2023

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

A briefing for partner countries on the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (HPP) was held at the President’s Office of Ukraine on Thursday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

“There were representatives of the G7 and G20 countries, as well as representatives of international organizations. Here, in the Office. The MID, the Office's team, our diplomats provided the available information. Our principle is simple: the world must know what the occupier is preparing,” the head of state said.

According to him, it is Russia that is now “the global center of cynicism, and any order for any evil that they hope to disguise as a disaster can come from there. The world has enough power to prevent any radiation incidents, let alone a radiation catastrophe.”

“We will continue to inform our partners. We will also provide information to those countries that are pretending to be neutral even now. Obviously, radiation does not ask who is neutral and can reach anyone in the world. Accordingly, anyone in the world can help now, and it is quite clear what to do,” Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that “full de-occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP is a must. And anyone who turns a blind eye to Russia's occupation of such a facility, to Russia's mining of the territory and facilities of the nuclear power plant, is actually contributing not only to this Russian evil, but also to terror in general.”

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

