Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the world community to respond in a consolidated manner to information about the threat of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhia NPP, and also asks the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to give a clear assessment of the criminal actions of the Russian Federation.

“The scale of challenges and threats facing the global nuclear security regime today as a result of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is extremely high and requires joint and robust international efforts to avert a nuclear disaster,” the statement reads.

“We call on the international community, in particular the Group of Seven and the EU, to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including but not limited to introducing strengthened restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry and military-industrial complex,” the ministry said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

The ministry insists “on the need to recognize Russia as a terrorist state and ensure the inevitability of political, economic and legal consequences for all crimes and illegal actions committed by it.”

Also, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine appealed to the leadership of the IAEA.

“By occupying the ZNPP, Russia grossly violates international law and nuclear safety norms and standards, including the seven IAEA fundamental principles on nuclear safety and security,” the statement says.

“We expect an objective assessment by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding Russia's criminal actions,” the statement says.