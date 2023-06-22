Ukrainian first lady condemns comment of Russian President about Zelenskyy's Jewishness: I don't know how in political context one can even discuss someone's ethnicity

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his words that her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is in fact allegedly not a Jew.

"I don't know how, in the political context, you can discuss somebody's ethnicity at all," she said, commenting on the words of Putin.

Putin said earlier this week that his "Jewish friends" say that Ukrainian President Volodymyr "Zelenskyy is not a Jew; he is a disgrace to the Jewish people."

In an interview with the publication, Zelenska also spoke about her life in the conditions of war: "I don't think my day is all that different from the day of an average Ukrainian woman," adding that it starts with watching the news to find out where Russian missiles hit overnight.

During the day, she said, she goes to the office and works on projects such as a mental health program, improving school lunches and helping victims of domestic violence, in addition to giving interviews and making phone and video calls.

Also, as she said, at best, she can meet with her spouse for lunch in the office.

"If we're lucky, we meet for lunch in the office," she said. "None of us can afford any leisure or entertainment at the moment."