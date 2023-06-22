Facts

11:12 22.06.2023

People may remain in house damaged by explosion in Kyiv – authorities

Rescuers have received information that people may remain in a 16-story residential building in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, where an explosion occurred on the night of June 22, the Kyiv city military administration reports on its Telegram channel.

"At 09.30, rescuers received information that there might still be residents in the house. At 10.00, a woman was evacuated. She is receiving first aid," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said.

