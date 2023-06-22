Facts

10:13 22.06.2023

Klitschko reports on two deaths as result of explosion from gas leak in Dniprovsky district

1 min read
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced that two persons died as a result of an explosion from a gas leak in Dniprovsky district and two people were injured as a result of the incident.

"Preliminarily, two people died as a result of an explosion in a 16-storey building in Dniprovsky district of the capital. Two victims were hospitalized, and two were treated by doctors on the spot," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 18 people were rescued from the damaged apartments, and people were evacuated from the entire house.

Search and rescue work continues. Experts are investigating the causes of the explosion.

"The city has already identified two boarding schools in Dniprovsky district for temporary residence of people from the damaged house," the mayor summed up.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers localized a fire after an explosion due to a gas leak in a multi-storey residential building in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, there are victims.

As reported, on Thursday morning in Kyiv, an explosion occurred in a multi-storey residential building, previously due to a gas leak, the press service of the Kyiv city military administration said.

