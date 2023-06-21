Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation
In London, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba for the first time has held a meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Luminita Odobescu, discussed the intensification of Ukrainian-Romanian bilateral cooperation.
“First meeting in person with Romania’s new Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu. We discussed boosting Ukrainian-Romanian bilateral cooperation in order to realize the full potential of our good-neighborly relations. I thanked Romania for its support for Ukraine’s NATO membership,” Kuleba said on Twitter.