Latvian PM: We to send our entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

Latvia is preparing to send its entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said.

"Our Stingers arrived in Ukraine just one day before the full-scale invasion, and thankfully they were part of the solution of keeping the Russians from taking the airport, which is part of their initial plan. Since that time, our government has spent over 1.3% of our GDP on all kinds of aid to Ukraine. Over 1% is militarily alone," the Prime Minister of Latvia said at Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2023) in London.

He said all Latvian Stinger missiles are now in Ukraine.

"We had a fleet of helicopters. All of those helicopters, the last ones are still being repainted we sent them so they are usable and look good as well, are going to Ukraine," the prime minister said.

In addition, according to him, Latvia is training about 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023.

Karins said that after the explosion of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, within one week, Latvia adopted three different government decisions on various aid packages.