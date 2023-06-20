Facts

18:21 20.06.2023

Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

1 min read
Russian occupiers additionally mined Zaporizhia NPP, including a cooling pond, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"Unfortunately, as of now, there is a certain threat. I say it again: a certain one. Since ZNPP, first of all, as it was, is under the temporary control of the occupying forces. And the truth is that by destroying the dam, they destroyed the normal access of water to the coolers that work at nuclear power plants. This is the first. But the second, the most terrible thing is that during this time Zaporizhia NPP was additionally mined and it was the cooler that was mined," Budanov said on the air of the national telethon.

He said if the cooler is disabled by explosion, "there is a high probability that there will be significant problems."

