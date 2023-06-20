Facts

12:24 20.06.2023

Budanov on Russian fakes about his death: special detachment of immortal commanders being created in Ukraine

Budanov on Russian fakes about his death: special detachment of immortal commanders being created in Ukraine

Head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, ridiculed the fakes of Russian propaganda about his alleged death, injury and coma.

“Now in Ukraine, a special detachment of immortal commanders is being created: Valeriy Zaluzhny, myself, Stepan Bandera, Symon Petliura, Ivan Mazepa. A squad of immortals will come in the middle of the night to the dreams of Russian citizens who wanted to take over Ukraine and give them nightmares,” Budanov said in a comment to Kyiv Post.

He clarified that the "Ukrainian special squad of immortals" guarantees the creation of a "nervous working environment" for Russians and their propagandists.

