09:51 20.06.2023

Western partners to announce concrete financial contributions to Ukraine's recovery at London conference - Kuleba

1 min read
During the London conference, Kyiv's Western partners will announce specific financial contributions to the restoration of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes. This was reported on the ministry's Telegram channel on the eve of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in London on June 21-22.

"During the London conference, there will be announcements from major countries on specific financial contributions to Ukraine's recovery," the message published on Monday evening reads.

It is emphasized that the military and diplomatic bloc of President Zelenskyy's team is now working primarily on the supply of artillery ammunition and armored vehicles. Corresponding batches of aid arrive daily in Ukraine.

In addition, the minister noted that the aircraft coalition had actually begun functioning, training of pilots on aircraft and simulators, as well as training of technicians and infrastructure would soon begin.

