Situation in east difficult, enemy tightens its forces, actively advancing in Lymany, Kupyansk directions

The enemy has pulled up its forces and is actively advancing in Lymany and Kupyansk directions, trying to seize the initiative from the Ukrainian forces, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

“The situation in the east is difficult now. The enemy has pulled up its forces and is actively advancing on Lymany and Kupyansk directions, trying to seize the initiative from us. High activity of enemy attacks is recorded. Hot fighting continues,” she wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The Defense Ministry stressed that the enemy does not abandon its plans to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and now this is the main direction of the offensive for the enemy.

“Therefore, we have concentrated a significant number of our units in the east, in particular the airborne assault units. Our troops act courageously in conditions of the superiority of the enemy in forces and means and do not allow the enemy to advance,” the deputy defense minister noted.