Scholz: Germany to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, already increasing its capabilities for production, repair of weapons

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that Berlin will support Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression for as long as it takes, and the German defense industry is already increasing capacity not only for the production, but also for the repair of weapons.

Scholz said this at a joint meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin on Monday, who is paying a a two-day visit to Germany.

"We must be prepared for the fact that the Russian war of aggression may last long enough. We are preparing for this and, accordingly, we are adapting our policies. Germany will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We have the necessary funding in our budget, and German industry is increasing its capabilities for the production, repair and maintenance of weapons," the chancellor said.

Pointing out that Germany will host the largest exercises of NATO allies Air Defender 2023, Scholz expressed confidence that it is necessary to invest in air defense in Europe. "With the European Sky Shield initiative, we will jointly increase protection against ballistic, cruise missiles and drones," he detailed.

In addition, the Chancellor announced the government's decision to allocate 2% of GDP to defense.