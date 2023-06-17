Russian invaders fire on Nikopol, damage municipal enterprise, private houses, power lines

Russian occupiers continue to fire artillery at the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The Marhanets community and Nikopol again found themselves under artillery fire. A utility company and eight private houses were damaged in the city. Outbuildings and power lines were mutilated," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said that a woman, who was injured the evening before, was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.