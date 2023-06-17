Facts

13:34 17.06.2023

Russian invaders fire on Nikopol, damage municipal enterprise, private houses, power lines

1 min read
Russian invaders fire on Nikopol, damage municipal enterprise, private houses, power lines

Russian occupiers continue to fire artillery at the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The Marhanets community and Nikopol again found themselves under artillery fire. A utility company and eight private houses were damaged in the city. Outbuildings and power lines were mutilated," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said that a woman, who was injured the evening before, was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

Tags: #shelling #nikopol

MORE ABOUT

12:42 17.06.2023
Invaders shell 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region in 24 hours, destroy 15 infrastructure facilities – authorities

Invaders shell 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region in 24 hours, destroy 15 infrastructure facilities – authorities

14:58 09.06.2023
Russian occupiers shell hospital in Huliaipole, two employees killed – Yermak

Russian occupiers shell hospital in Huliaipole, two employees killed – Yermak

20:41 08.06.2023
Russia attacks Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, woman killed – Kherson prosecutor's office

Russia attacks Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, woman killed – Kherson prosecutor's office

20:11 08.06.2023
Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

16:19 08.06.2023
Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson - Interior Ministry

Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson - Interior Ministry

16:01 01.06.2023
URCS volunteers on duty around the clock to help people injured in missile attacks

URCS volunteers on duty around the clock to help people injured in missile attacks

13:19 29.05.2023
Dnipropetrovsk authorities: Invaders shell Pokrovsk community, one person killed, 9 injured, incl child

Dnipropetrovsk authorities: Invaders shell Pokrovsk community, one person killed, 9 injured, incl child

10:09 22.05.2023
Shelling by Russian occupiers leads to seventh disconnection of ZNPP from power system – Energoatom

Shelling by Russian occupiers leads to seventh disconnection of ZNPP from power system – Energoatom

09:13 18.05.2023
Three people killed, another eight wounded amid shelling of Kherson, its region – Military Administartion

Three people killed, another eight wounded amid shelling of Kherson, its region – Military Administartion

21:00 15.05.2023
Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

AD

HOT NEWS

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

Some 670 invaders, 12 cruise missiles, 22 artillery systems, 12 tanks, 23 armored vehicles, helicopter, 7 enemy UAVs liquidated

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Stoltenberg: At NATO summit in Vilnius, issue of inviting Ukraine to membership not to be discussed, but issue of how to bring Kyiv closer to alliance

USA provides extra $205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

LATEST

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

Ukraine seizes initiative, while Russia defends itself, but weapons with range of up to 200 km needed to win – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine's Security Service reported suspicion to associate of Prigozhin who launched Russian TV channel in temporarily occupied Kherson region

Experienced Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 in four months, but it's also important to train technicians to service them – Reznikov

Some 670 invaders, 12 cruise missiles, 22 artillery systems, 12 tanks, 23 armored vehicles, helicopter, 7 enemy UAVs liquidated

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Ukrainian pilots to be trained on JAS 39 Gripen aircraft – Swedish govt

Missile attacks demonstrate that Russia has not given up in its aim to subjugate Ukraine, willing to go to awful lengths to achieve that goal – U.S. ambassador

Stoltenberg: At NATO summit in Vilnius, issue of inviting Ukraine to membership not to be discussed, but issue of how to bring Kyiv closer to alliance

USA provides extra $205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

AD
AD
AD
AD