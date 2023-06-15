Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa does not believe that Putin will come to BRICS summit

Ukrainian Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa Liubov Abravitova doubts that Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), will attend the BRICS summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"Russia is playing a very provocative role. They claim that Putin will come under any circumstances. And the Russian Federation will do this in order to put pressure on South Africa until the last moment. I personally do not believe that Putin will come. But society is actively discussing this and calling mainly for Putin to be arrested if he nevertheless decides to come," the ambassador said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Abravitova noted that "South Africa is in a serious puzzle," and now the country is studying what the consequences could be if Putin does come. Since the Republic of South Africa remains a member of the International Criminal Court, despite the fact that there were statements in the ruling party about its intention to withdraw from the ICC.

In addition, the ambassador recalled that the country already had a precedent in 2016 with former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, whom South Africa refused to arrest, despite the fact that the ICC issued an arrest warrant.

At the same time, Abravitova stressed that now, at the level of rumors and news in the media, the possibility of transferring the BRICS summit to China, where China and South Africa could jointly lead the event, is being discussed.

"Officially, this has not yet been commented on. At the same time, such questions are openly put to the President. That is, we know that there is a debate about this," she said.

The Ambassador explained that the summit is of great importance, and this year the possibility of expanding the BRICS membership by more than 9 countries is being considered.

"This is Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia, there were also talks about Mexico. Which gives reason to many to think that Putin will still consider the possibility of his physical visit, wherever this summit takes place. But let's hope not," she said.

Abravitova also confirmed that the South African Foreign Ministry had indeed issued a statement that all summit participants would be guaranteed diplomatic immunity during the event. However, as the ambassador emphasized, this cannot in any way neutralize the ICC warrant.

"That is, domestic law cannot prevail over international one. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented that this is a normal procedure, and during any event involving high officials, everyone is guaranteed immunity. That is, this is a routine, and in no way, according to them, is it a separate decision regarding Putin. That is, everyone is guaranteed immunity, but the issue of Putin is considered in a separate plane," the ambassador said.

The 15th BRICS summit is to be held in Johannesburg (South Africa) from August 22 to August 24, 2023.