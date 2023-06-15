Facts

10:24 15.06.2023

Yermak, Security Adviser to British PM discuss situation at front, needs Ukrainian army

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Timothy Barrow the situation at the front and the needs of the Ukrainian army on Wednesday, the presidential press service reports.

"Andriy Yermak informed the interlocutor about the current situation on the battlefield, the actions of the Ukrainian defense forces and possible plans of the Russian occupiers. He also spoke about the needs of the Ukrainian army for equipment, weapons and ammunition in the context of preparing for the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format," the report notes.

The Head of the President's Office expressed gratitude to the British people and the UK government for their unprecedented support for Ukraine.

Pursuant to the agreements reached during the meetings between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the parties discussed a number of issues of further close cooperation in the defense sector.

