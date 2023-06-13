Death toll of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih increases to 11, search and rescue operation completed - Regional Administration

Eleven civilians of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, have been killed as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the city on Tuesday night, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said following the completion of the search and rescue operation.

"The body of another deceased person was recovered from the rubble of a private enterprise in Kryvyi Rih. During this terrible night, the enemy killed 11 civilians in the city. The search and rescue operation has been completed. The analysis of structures continues," Lysak wrote on the Telegram.

Earlier it was reported about 10 killed, four of them died as a result of a rocket attack on a residential 5-storey apartment building, six were removed from the rubble of a warehouse of a private enterprise. Twenty-five civilians were injured, 19 of them were hospitalized.