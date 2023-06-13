Facts

14:24 13.06.2023

France sends two teams of investigators, forensic experts to Ukraine to help investigate environmental crimes - MFA

2 min read

 On June 10 and June 11, France sent a team of investigators and a team of forensic experts to Ukraine to support the work of Ukrainian and international criminal justice, the communiqué of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Interior of France said.

According to the text of the statement, France continues its resolute action against impunity for actions committed as part of Russian aggression in Ukraine by sending two new teams to support the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

One of the sent teams consists of investigators, and the other consists of forensic experts. The first team will help the Ukrainian authorities investigate crimes that have caused serious and long-term damage to the environment. The team consists of gendarmes from the Central Office for combating environmental and public health-related crimes (OCLAESP) and an expert from the National Gendarmerie Criminal Research Institute.

"France will also deploy a technical and forensic police mission under the auspices of the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC)," the communiqué reads.

Thus, this mission will collect evidence of damage to civilian property and document it using 3D digital models, and the information collected in this way will contribute to the investigation of the ICC and cases in Ukrainian courts.

"France reiterates its strong condemnation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. True to its longstanding commitment, France will continue to support the vital work of the Ukrainian and international criminal justice systems to fight impunity for all crimes committed in Ukraine," France assured.

Tags: #france #crimes

