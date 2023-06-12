Facts

15:58 12.06.2023

Briefing for UAE delegation, held in President's Office, centers among other things, on circumvention of sanctions by Russia

3 min read
Briefing for UAE delegation, held in President's Office, centers among other things, on circumvention of sanctions by Russia

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets met with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates headed by Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates, Head of the Office of International Affairs under the President of the UAE Mariam Almheiri.

According to the presidential website, Mashovets briefed the Emirati side on the situation on the frontline and the overall security situation in Ukraine, in particular on the continuation of missile and Iranian drone strikes throughout our country.

“Also, Mariam Almheiri and the members of the delegation were also briefed about the consequences of the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam,” the press release.

The UAE delegation was informed about the needs of the Ukrainian energy system to recover from Russian missile attacks and prepare for the fall and winter period.

The Ukrainian side also emphasized that the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state continues to produce high-precision munitions, which is facilitated by the fact that the international sanctions imposed do not work as they should. “They need to be extended to all production capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex, in particular, the sale of dual-use products to Russia,” the message reads.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Vladyslav Vlasiuk shared with the Emirati side information on Russia's circumvention of international sanctions, which is a concern for Ukraine. In particular, it concerns companies that supply microelectronics to Russia, facilitate financial transactions, and transport oil in violation of price restrictions.

"Helping Russia avoid sanctions will not help restore peace. Bypassing sanctions means putting yourself at risk, and at least 10 companies from the UAE have already been subject to sanctions because of this. We urge you to examine the information we are concerned about and take fair measures," he said.

In turn, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets told Mariam Almheiri about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the human rights situation as a result of Russian aggression.

Lubinets emphasized that today there are thousands of illegally imprisoned Ukrainian civilians in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories, and asked the UAE to assist in finding ways and effective mechanisms for their release.

Dmytro Usov, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, informed about the process of exchanging prisoners of war and the problems that arise on this way due to the position of the aggressor state.

“He also expressed gratitude to the UAE for their role in conducting certain exchanges,” the press release reads.

Tags: #sanctions #uae

MORE ABOUT

10:36 12.06.2023
UAE ready to provide 2,500 laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren

UAE ready to provide 2,500 laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren

10:16 12.06.2023
Canada introduces additional sanctions against Russia to protect Ukrainian culture – MFA

Canada introduces additional sanctions against Russia to protect Ukrainian culture – MFA

09:24 12.06.2023
Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

20:30 05.06.2023
US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

12:53 03.06.2023
Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

16:38 29.05.2023
Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

09:56 29.05.2023
Zelenskyy submits to Rada draft on imposition of sanctions against Iran

Zelenskyy submits to Rada draft on imposition of sanctions against Iran

13:07 27.05.2023
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

19:42 19.05.2023
Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

19:17 19.05.2023
USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

As result of Kakhovka HPP explosion, 10 people died, 42 missing, situation on left bank monitored – Interior Minister

Ukrainian forces liberate village of Novodarivka – Zaporizhia separate territorial defense brigade

Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

LATEST

URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Sanofi pharma's humanitarian aid to Ukraine is almost UAH 1.5 bln since beginning of war

SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

Zelenskyy: terrorists encouraged by weakness of world leaders who don't condemn Russian crime of blowing up Kakhovka HPP dam

Ukraine, Moldova agree to construct bridge across Dniester

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

Ukraine to receive five more Patriot systems in late 2024 – media

Humanitarian situation in Ukraine significantly deteriorates after destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam, about 700,000 people need drinking water – UN Dpty Sec Gen

Zelenskyy signs law on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

As result of Kakhovka HPP explosion, 10 people died, 42 missing, situation on left bank monitored – Interior Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD