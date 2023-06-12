Briefing for UAE delegation, held in President's Office, centers among other things, on circumvention of sanctions by Russia

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets met with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates headed by Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates, Head of the Office of International Affairs under the President of the UAE Mariam Almheiri.

According to the presidential website, Mashovets briefed the Emirati side on the situation on the frontline and the overall security situation in Ukraine, in particular on the continuation of missile and Iranian drone strikes throughout our country.

“Also, Mariam Almheiri and the members of the delegation were also briefed about the consequences of the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam,” the press release.

The UAE delegation was informed about the needs of the Ukrainian energy system to recover from Russian missile attacks and prepare for the fall and winter period.

The Ukrainian side also emphasized that the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state continues to produce high-precision munitions, which is facilitated by the fact that the international sanctions imposed do not work as they should. “They need to be extended to all production capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex, in particular, the sale of dual-use products to Russia,” the message reads.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Vladyslav Vlasiuk shared with the Emirati side information on Russia's circumvention of international sanctions, which is a concern for Ukraine. In particular, it concerns companies that supply microelectronics to Russia, facilitate financial transactions, and transport oil in violation of price restrictions.

"Helping Russia avoid sanctions will not help restore peace. Bypassing sanctions means putting yourself at risk, and at least 10 companies from the UAE have already been subject to sanctions because of this. We urge you to examine the information we are concerned about and take fair measures," he said.

In turn, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets told Mariam Almheiri about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the human rights situation as a result of Russian aggression.

Lubinets emphasized that today there are thousands of illegally imprisoned Ukrainian civilians in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories, and asked the UAE to assist in finding ways and effective mechanisms for their release.

Dmytro Usov, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, informed about the process of exchanging prisoners of war and the problems that arise on this way due to the position of the aggressor state.

“He also expressed gratitude to the UAE for their role in conducting certain exchanges,” the press release reads.