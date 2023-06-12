UAE ready to provide 2,500 laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with Minister for Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates Mariam Almheiri and discussed the construction of new homes for Ukrainian foster families.

"The First Lady noted the importance of Mariam Almheiri’s visit and thanked the UAE government and President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their support: in the spring, the Emirati government approved a charitable contribution of $4 million for the construction of ergonomic modern houses with shelters for large foster families (so-called FTCHs) as part of the Address of Childhood project by the Olena Zelenska Foundation," the report notes.

The construction will begin in July. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Olena Zelenska also informed Mariam Almheiri of other projects of the foundation, in particular, laptops for education.

To provide online learning, the Olena Zelenska Foundation donated 38,856 laptops for teachers and 500 laptops for students. HP and Microsoft became partners of the Digital Equity for Ukraine project.

"We still need 82 thousand 8 laptops for teachers and 561 thousand 562 for schoolchildren, so the foundation continues to look for foreign partners who are ready to continue helping Ukrainians," the First Lady said.

"Mariam Almheiri, for her part, said that the UAE government is ready to provide 2,500 laptops for schoolchildren. They will have online learning programs available," the press release notes.

Olena Zelenska expressed gratitude for the help: "Only together with our friends can we overcome what the aggressor has done. And we are already doing it."