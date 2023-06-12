Facts

10:36 12.06.2023

UAE ready to provide 2,500 laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren

2 min read
UAE ready to provide 2,500 laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with Minister for Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates Mariam Almheiri and discussed the construction of new homes for Ukrainian foster families.

"The First Lady noted the importance of Mariam Almheiri’s visit and thanked the UAE government and President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their support: in the spring, the Emirati government approved a charitable contribution of $4 million for the construction of ergonomic modern houses with shelters for large foster families (so-called FTCHs) as part of the Address of Childhood project by the Olena Zelenska Foundation," the report notes.

The construction will begin in July. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Olena Zelenska also informed Mariam Almheiri of other projects of the foundation, in particular, laptops for education.

To provide online learning, the Olena Zelenska Foundation donated 38,856 laptops for teachers and 500 laptops for students. HP and Microsoft became partners of the Digital Equity for Ukraine project.

"We still need 82 thousand 8 laptops for teachers and 561 thousand 562 for schoolchildren, so the foundation continues to look for foreign partners who are ready to continue helping Ukrainians," the First Lady said.

"Mariam Almheiri, for her part, said that the UAE government is ready to provide 2,500 laptops for schoolchildren. They will have online learning programs available," the press release notes.

Olena Zelenska expressed gratitude for the help: "Only together with our friends can we overcome what the aggressor has done. And we are already doing it."

Tags: #ukraine #uae

MORE ABOUT

17:04 10.06.2023
Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

17:02 10.06.2023
Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

15:42 10.06.2023
G7 see restoring declaration, strengthening SAPO and NABU, providing constitutional justice as priorities for Ukraine for three months

G7 see restoring declaration, strengthening SAPO and NABU, providing constitutional justice as priorities for Ukraine for three months

11:11 10.06.2023
Ukraine will receive algorithm for joining NATO at Vilnius summit - Defense Ministry

Ukraine will receive algorithm for joining NATO at Vilnius summit - Defense Ministry

18:16 09.06.2023
Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

16:12 08.06.2023
Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

15:09 08.06.2023
Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

19:59 07.06.2023
Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

18:19 07.06.2023
Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

11:58 07.06.2023
Almost 24,000 people missing, three reports come from Kherson region – Interior Ministry

Almost 24,000 people missing, three reports come from Kherson region – Interior Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

LATEST

Russia continues to deny UN access to occupied territory flooded due to destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam – Kyslytsya

Trudeau: We to support mental health initiatives to address lasting impacts of war on Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

Canada introduces additional sanctions against Russia to protect Ukrainian culture – MFA

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to provide full access to flood-affected areas, witnesses to ICC

Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

The military asked the country's leadership to facilitate the establishment of US sanctions against the Chinese company IFLIGHT, which supplies thousands of drones to the Russian Federation

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam is consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Trudeau

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD