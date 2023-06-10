Facts

13:55 10.06.2023

Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

2 min read
As of 08:00 on June 10, the level of the Kakhovka reservoir in the Nikopol area is 10.42 meters, PJSC Ukrhydroenergo said.

Thus, taking into account the data at 08:00 a.m. on June 9, when the water level was 11.74 m, it decreased by 1.32 m per day, and in total from the moment of the explosion - by 6 m. According to the company, on the morning of June 6, when Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was blown up, the level of the reservoir was 16.4 m.

In its morning update on the Telegram channel, the company drew attention to the fact that over a third of the water accumulated in the Kakhovka reservoir due to the spring flood has been lost.

The company noted that the HPPs continue to operate at a reduced capacity in order to reduce the consequences of the explosion of Kakhovka HPP, and to accumulate water in the upper reservoirs of the Dnipro River to ensure environmental releases.

"After reaching a critical water level and evacuating the population, the next more difficult stage is expected, namely the elimination of the consequences of the disaster. For this, pumps are needed in large quantities to pump out water," the company explained the further algorithm of actions.

According to the report, the company, together with Kherson Regional Military Administration, is solving the issue of acquiring such pumps, as well as providing fuel for them.

Tags: #energy #ukrhydroenergo #kakhovka_hpp

