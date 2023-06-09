Zelenskyy holds meeting of Commander-in-Chief HQ, special attention paid to situation on front line

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters, special attention of the participants was paid to the situation on the front line.

“I just held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The situation on the front line is the main focus. Reports from commanders of task forces, the Commander-in-Chief, Defense Intelligence, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ministry of Internal Affairs,” the president said in his evening video address.

Also, according to him, they focused their attention on all directions where actions of the defense forces are needed and where the enemy may suffer certain defeats. Our defensive actions, active actions, our gains on the front lines.

In addition, the participants of the Staff meeting discussed defense, achievements on the front line, as well as the supply and distribution of ammunition, strengthening artillery and air defense.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers who are currently in conditions of heavy fighting.

“We see your heroism, and we are grateful to you for every minute of your life – a life that is truly the life of Ukraine. Because Ukraine is as free as you, our soldiers, are strong. Ukraine is defended as much as you, our soldiers, are effective,” Zelenskyy said.