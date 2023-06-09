Facts

18:29 09.06.2023

Local media in Crimea keep silence about undermining of Kakhovkay HPP dam by Russian troops – AFU General Staff

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, in particular, in Simferopol, local media keep silence about the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam by the Russians, due to the fear of the occupation authorities of panic among the population.

"In the temporarily occupied Crimea, in particular, in Simferopol, there is a tendency for local media to conceal the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by Russian occupiers and the consequences of this disaster. It is known that the local occupation authorities are concerned about a possible panic among the population," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its morning report on Friday.

