Facts

19:15 27.05.2024

Shmyhal discusses fight against Russian disinformation with reps of media from Latin America, Caribbean

1 min read
Shmyhal discusses fight against Russian disinformation with reps of media from Latin America, Caribbean

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with media representatives from Latin America and the Caribbean countries countering Russian disinformation and informing about the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

“Productive dialogue with media representatives from Latin American and Caribbean countries. It is important to work together against russian disinformation and to tell the truth about russia's war against our people,” Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister thanked the countries that have already joined the implementation of certain provisions of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and called on other countries to actively participate in this. "After all, the Ukrainian Peace Formula is, first of all, about the global security system," Shmyhal added.

He noted that Ukraine calls on the leaders of all countries to take part in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024.

Tags: #media #latin_america

MORE ABOUT

20:10 22.04.2024
Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

12:51 24.01.2024
Govt monitoring of info in domestic media extremely important – Karandeyev

Govt monitoring of info in domestic media extremely important – Karandeyev

17:32 23.01.2024
It’s known about 26 Ukrainian media workers in Russia’s captivity– Yurchyshyn

It’s known about 26 Ukrainian media workers in Russia’s captivity– Yurchyshyn

13:19 15.11.2023
Stefanishyna: We’ll launch media market as market, economically profitable projects after war

Stefanishyna: We’ll launch media market as market, economically profitable projects after war

15:13 28.10.2023
For the first time in Latin America, resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine adopted – Rada representative

For the first time in Latin America, resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine adopted – Rada representative

19:19 31.08.2023
Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

18:29 09.06.2023
Local media in Crimea keep silence about undermining of Kakhovkay HPP dam by Russian troops – AFU General Staff

Local media in Crimea keep silence about undermining of Kakhovkay HPP dam by Russian troops – AFU General Staff

16:11 09.06.2023
"Experts Club" held a seminar to teach journalists basic first aid skills

"Experts Club" held a seminar to teach journalists basic first aid skills

15:17 07.06.2023
In Kiev will be held training workshop "First pre-medical aid in injuries and trauma for journalists"

In Kiev will be held training workshop "First pre-medical aid in injuries and trauma for journalists"

13:24 03.06.2023
Zelenskyy ready to visit Latin America, meet with heads of states of region

Zelenskyy ready to visit Latin America, meet with heads of states of region

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Spain to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 1 bln of military aid this year, EUR 5 bln over three years

Association of IT Enterprises asks govt to create conditions for import of devices supporting WiFi 7 standard

Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD