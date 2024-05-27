Shmyhal discusses fight against Russian disinformation with reps of media from Latin America, Caribbean

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with media representatives from Latin America and the Caribbean countries countering Russian disinformation and informing about the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

“Productive dialogue with media representatives from Latin American and Caribbean countries. It is important to work together against russian disinformation and to tell the truth about russia's war against our people,” Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister thanked the countries that have already joined the implementation of certain provisions of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and called on other countries to actively participate in this. "After all, the Ukrainian Peace Formula is, first of all, about the global security system," Shmyhal added.

He noted that Ukraine calls on the leaders of all countries to take part in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024.