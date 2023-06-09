AFU: On Friday night, 10 strike drones, 4 cruise missiles, 4 reconnaissance UAVs destroyed

On the night of Thursday to Friday, during the air attack of Russia on the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force eliminated ten attack drones out of 16 launched, and four missiles out of six launched.

"On the night of June 9, 2023, in the period from 22:00 to 04:00, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones and Kh-101/X-55 air-launched cruise missiles at military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities. Shahed drone attacks were carried out from the south, cruise missiles, from the area of the Caspian Sea, from four Tu-95ms strategic bombers," the AFU said on Friday morning.

"During the attack, up to 16 strike UAVs and six air-launched cruise missiles were launched," the AFU said.

It is reported that the air defense forces of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the air commands Skhid (East), Zakhid (West) and Pivden (South), in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed four X-101/X-55 cruise missiles, ten Shahed strike drones and four UAVs of the operational-tactical level Orlan-10, Supercam.

In addition, at about 20:00 on June 8, the enemy launched strikes from the Black Sea with two Kalibr missiles at one of the civilian facilities in Cherkasy region.

"Aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past and current day inflicted up to 20 fire air strikes on air defense systems, logistics, military equipment and positions of the occupying forces," the AFU said.