Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

The evidence base on Russia's involvement in the blowing up of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is being gathered, there is a lot of evidence that the military-political leadership of the aggressor country and its troops are behind the terrorist attack, Spokesman for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Andriy Yusov has said.

"If we talk about the evidence base, then it is, and now it is actively being collected. There is a lot of direct and indirect evidence that behind the targeted destruction of the hydroelectric dam, we are talking about undermining, it is not just russia, but the military-political leadership and official invader troops," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

The intelligence said Ukraine had previously informed the world that the Russians were mining Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Yusov again said the occupiers committed a crime in an attempt to disrupt the actions of the Ukrainian forces.

"The fact that a week before that in Russia the regulatory framework was amended with the aim of not investigating the consequences of a man-made disaster in wartime seems to be a confession," the agency's representative said.

Yusov said the evidence base on Russia's involvement in the dam explosion is being collected, and "the entire Ukrainian sector of the Security and Defense Forces will work to form and fill this base."