Facts

20:44 07.06.2023

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

The evidence base on Russia's involvement in the blowing up of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is being gathered, there is a lot of evidence that the military-political leadership of the aggressor country and its troops are behind the terrorist attack, Spokesman for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Andriy Yusov has said.

"If we talk about the evidence base, then it is, and now it is actively being collected. There is a lot of direct and indirect evidence that behind the targeted destruction of the hydroelectric dam, we are talking about undermining, it is not just russia, but the military-political leadership and official invader troops," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

The intelligence said Ukraine had previously informed the world that the Russians were mining Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Yusov again said the occupiers committed a crime in an attempt to disrupt the actions of the Ukrainian forces.

"The fact that a week before that in Russia the regulatory framework was amended with the aim of not investigating the consequences of a man-made disaster in wartime seems to be a confession," the agency's representative said.

Yusov said the evidence base on Russia's involvement in the dam explosion is being collected, and "the entire Ukrainian sector of the Security and Defense Forces will work to form and fill this base."

20:06 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

18:19 07.06.2023
Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

16:21 07.06.2023
Finland ready to provide aid to Ukraine in connection with destruction of Kakhovka dam

15:34 07.06.2023
EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

15:05 07.06.2023
Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

13:49 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

13:44 07.06.2023
Occupiers withdrawing their units on left bank of Dnipro, but continue shelling Kherson – Pivden command

11:06 07.06.2023
Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

11:06 07.06.2023
Russia tried to convene UNSC meeting, accusing Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka HPP dam – Kuleba

10:39 07.06.2023
UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

