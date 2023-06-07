Ukrainian forces move forward by 200 to 1,100 meters in Bakhmut direction, Russia's regular troops conduct hostilities there – Maliar

Ukrainian defense forces have moved forward by 200 to 1,100 meters in the Bakhmut direction, Russian regular troops conduct hostilities there, and Wagner PMC fighters still remain in some of the rear detachment units, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"In the Bakhmut direction, our forces have switched from defense to offensive. In the past 24 hours, they moved forward by 200 to 1,100 meters on various sections of the Bakhmut direction," she said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Russian troops in this direction are defending, trying to hold their positions, and mobilizing their reserve forces sent to this direction for defense, the official said.

"Wagner PMC fighters still remain in some of the rear detachment units. As of today, the hostilities were conducted by Russian regular troops, and airborne assault units were involved," Maliar said.

She stressed that it was possible to keep the defense of the Bakhmut direction for a long time and now it is possible to conduct an offensive thanks to the fortifications prepared in advance.

"The fortifications were prepared in advance by the efforts of our troops and local military administrations. They were built robustly," the Defense Ministry official said.