European Council President calls blowing up of Kakhovka HPP war crime: We to hold Russia, its puppets accountable

President of the European Council Charles Michel said he was shocked by the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Kherson region by Russian invaders and called it a war crime.

"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime - and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," Michel tweeted on Tuesday.

He said that this issue would be raised in June at the European Council and additional assistance would be offered to the flooded areas.

"My thoughts with all the families in Ukraine affected by this catastrophe," Michel added.