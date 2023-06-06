Facts

10:56 06.06.2023

European Council President calls blowing up of Kakhovka HPP war crime: We to hold Russia, its puppets accountable

1 min read
European Council President calls blowing up of Kakhovka HPP war crime: We to hold Russia, its puppets accountable

President of the European Council Charles Michel said he was shocked by the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Kherson region by Russian invaders and called it a war crime.

"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime - and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," Michel tweeted on Tuesday.

He said that this issue would be raised in June at the European Council and additional assistance would be offered to the flooded areas.

"My thoughts with all the families in Ukraine affected by this catastrophe," Michel added.

Tags: #michel #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

10:53 06.06.2023
Shmyhal: Destruction of Kakhovka HPP fraught with environmental disaster for Ukraine's south

Shmyhal: Destruction of Kakhovka HPP fraught with environmental disaster for Ukraine's south

10:08 06.06.2023
Some 16,000 people in critical zone on right bank of Dnipro River – Kherson regional governor

Some 16,000 people in critical zone on right bank of Dnipro River – Kherson regional governor

09:45 06.06.2023
Kakhovka HPP destroyed and cannot be restored - Ukrhydroenergo

Kakhovka HPP destroyed and cannot be restored - Ukrhydroenergo

09:18 06.06.2023
Evacuation carried out in settlements of Kherson region, where flooding occurs – local governor

Evacuation carried out in settlements of Kherson region, where flooding occurs – local governor

09:16 06.06.2023
Invaders blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – Pivden task force

Invaders blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – Pivden task force

15:38 20.05.2023
Michel to Zelenskyy: I strongly support preparation of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for period after 2023

Michel to Zelenskyy: I strongly support preparation of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for period after 2023

15:38 04.02.2023
President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

18:20 03.02.2023
European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

11:21 03.02.2023
President of European Council Michel arrives in Kyiv

President of European Council Michel arrives in Kyiv

14:56 20.01.2023
European Council President notes importance of involving Latin American, African and Central Asian countries in implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula

European Council President notes importance of involving Latin American, African and Central Asian countries in implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula

AD

HOT NEWS

Ammonia pipeline damaged in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

Shmyhal: Destruction of Kakhovka HPP fraught with environmental disaster for Ukraine's south

Some 16,000 people in critical zone on right bank of Dnipro River – Kherson regional governor

Kakhovka HPP destroyed and cannot be restored - Ukrhydroenergo

Evacuation carried out in settlements of Kherson region, where flooding occurs – local governor

LATEST

Ammonia pipeline damaged in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

Australia plans to send Hawkei armored vehicles to Kyiv as part of new aid package – media

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kyiv on country's transformation

It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

Number of wagons with grain in direction of Big Odesa ports increased by 10.4% over last week

Lubinets, Vatican reps discuss violation of Ukrainian children’s rights in occupied territories

USA allocates $37 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

AD
AD
AD
AD