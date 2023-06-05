Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

In Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are moving forward, the destruction of the enemy continues, said commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky.

"Bakhmut direction. The elimination of the enemy continues, the Defense Forces are moving forward. We get them on the ground and out of the air. Glory to the heroes of Ukraine," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said that the Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities. "There we are moving on a fairly broad front. There is success. We occupy the dominant heights. The enemy wants to hold positions on the defensive," she wrote on the Telegram channel.