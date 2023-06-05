Facts

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

The Ukrainian forces continue a defensive operation, which also includes counteroffensive actions, the epicenter of hostilities remains in Bakhmut direction, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"We continue the defense which started on February 24, 2022. The defensive operation consists of everything, including counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some directions, we have started offensive actions. In particular, Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities. We are moving there on quite a wide front. We have success there. We take dominating heights there. The enemy is defending as it wants to hold its positions," she said on the Telegram channel.

Local hostilities continue in the south, where the enemy is defending, Maliar said.

"Why do Russians actively disseminate information about a counteroffensive? It is because they need to distract attention from their defeat in Bakhmut direction," she said.

