Borrell discusses Ukraine's needs in ammo with Defense Minister of South Korea

EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed Ukraine's ammunition needs with South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup on the sidelines of the Singapore Security Summit.

"Important meeting with ROK Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup at SLD23. Shared alarm at continued DPRK provocations. I explained Ukraine's needs for ammunition," Borrell said on Twitter.

"We are working together to build a new security and defence partnership, following up on our successful summit," he also said.