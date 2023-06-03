Facts

15:37 03.06.2023

Ukraine's MFA on peace plan proposed by Indonesia: Ukraine has no territorial disputes with Russia to hold referenda there

Ukraine's MFA on peace plan proposed by Indonesia: Ukraine has no territorial disputes with Russia to hold referenda there

There are no disputed territories between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to hold referenda there, long-term peace in Ukraine means the liberation of territories from the Russian occupation, the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is aimed at this, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said in response to the peace plan proposed by Indonesia.

"Indonesia is an important country in the Southeast Asian region, currently chairing the ASEAN. Last year, President Joko Widodo became the first among Asian leaders to visit Kyiv to see firsthand the consequences of Russian aggression. We appreciate the attention that Indonesia is paying to the issue of restoring peace in Ukraine, apparently drawing conclusions from its own history. At the same time, there are no disputed territories between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to hold referenda there," Nikolenko said on Facebook on Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that, having committed an act of aggression, the Russian Federation occupied Crimea, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, and the Russian army commits war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in the occupied territories.

"Russia must withdraw from Ukrainian territories, and Ukraine must restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. There can be no alternative scenarios," the ministry said.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson pointed out that "a ceasefire, a 15-kilometer disengagement of forces, and the creation of a demilitarized zone will not work either."

Nikolenko noted that Russia is now trying in every possible way to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and a ceasefire without the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine will allow the Russian Federation to buy time and build up strength for a new wave of aggression.

"Long-term peace in Ukraine means the liberation of Ukrainian territories from Russian occupation. This is what the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is aimed at. We invite Indonesia to join its active implementation," he said.

As reported, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore, proposed a peace plan for ending the war to Ukraine, providing for a "ceasefire, the creation of a demilitarized zone in which each side retreats 15 km from its current positions."

In his opinion, the UN should also "organize and hold referenda in the disputed territories in order to objectively confirm the will of the majority of people."

