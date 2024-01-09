Facts

18:53 09.01.2024

USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

2 min read

A secret meeting took place in December between Ukraine, its Group of Seven allies and a small group of Global South countries to try to rally support for Kyiv's conditions for holding peace talks with Russia, Bloomberg has reported.

"The previously undisclosed Dec. 16 meeting of national security advisers was held in Saudi Arabia and followed larger, publicized gatherings aimed at countering Moscow's attempts to divide and paint Ukraine and its allies as unwilling to negotiate an end to the war," it said.

The secrecy was aimed in part at making participant countries feel more comfortable about joining.

"The smaller format allowed for a freer, more frank discussion on Ukraine's so-called peace formula and plans for moving that process forward as well as principles for potentially engaging with Russia in future, the people said," the agency said.

According to Bloomberg's sources, there was no major progress at the latest meeting, held in Riyadh. Ukraine and its G-7 allies continued to resist calls from the Global South nations to engage directly with Russia.

While top officials from India, Saudi Arabia and Turkey joined the December meeting in Riyadh, other major Global South nations who had come to some of the previous larger sessions — notably China, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates — did not send their representatives, the people said.

Beijing is seen by many of the participating countries as key to influencing Moscow given close ties between the two. Brazil, which is presiding over this year's Group of 20, contributed a written statement.

Kyiv and its G-7 allies reaffirmed their view that a just peace needs to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin's goals hadn't changed and he's shown no sign of being serious about wanting substantive negotiations and has failed to respect past agreements. The allies made clear they will continue backing Ukraine, and the EU and the United States said they were confident that the support packages would be agreed.

Tags: #meet #war #peace_plan

MORE ABOUT

11:43 09.01.2024
Some 520 children die in Ukraine from Russian aggression – PGO

Some 520 children die in Ukraine from Russian aggression – PGO

20:43 08.01.2024
Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

19:47 08.01.2024
There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

17:35 08.01.2024
Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

14:16 08.01.2024
Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

20:36 05.01.2024
To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

16:08 05.01.2024
Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

12:57 03.01.2024
Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

11:25 03.01.2024
Russia trying to adapt to capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, so new supplies to Ukraine crucial – ISW

Russia trying to adapt to capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, so new supplies to Ukraine crucial – ISW

16:35 02.01.2024
Tarnavsky: Enemy reduces number of clashes, intensifies combat aviation operations in Tavria axis

Tarnavsky: Enemy reduces number of clashes, intensifies combat aviation operations in Tavria axis

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Belgian PM discuss support for Ukraine's European integration during Belgian Presidency of Council of EU

Zaluzhny, Umerov, Shaptala visit Ukrainian defense positions near Kupyansk

Enemy UAVs attack House of Culture in Sumy region, info about victims being clarified – local authorities

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

LATEST

Dpty PM Fedorov: Ukraine contracts ShaBlia robotic turrets for first time

Zelenskyy, Belgian PM discuss support for Ukraine's European integration during Belgian Presidency of Council of EU

DTEK restores power supply to 218,000 clients in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk regions over past 24 hours

Zaluzhny, Umerov, Shaptala visit Ukrainian defense positions near Kupyansk

Enemy UAVs attack House of Culture in Sumy region, info about victims being clarified – local authorities

As result of shelling of Bilozersk community of Kherson region, spouse wounded – PGO

Defense committee recommends Verkhovna Rada to pass at second reading bill on improvement of military records, receiving combatant status

Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

Ukrainian, Romanian Presidents discuss increase in volume of Ukrainian exports through joint border crossings to 4 mln tonnes

AD
AD
AD
AD