Taryan Group enters intl market with project in Indonesia

The investment and development group of companies Taryan Group (Kyiv) has announced its entry into the international real estate market with the Taryan Dragon project on Bali Island in Indonesia.

"Taryan Group is becoming an international developer. We are pleased to announce a new dream project – Taryan Dragon in Bali, Indonesia," Artur Mkhitaryan, founder of the group, said on Facebook.

According to him, the complex will be implemented in the resort&residence investment real estate format. The return on investment is expected to be 17%. The architect of the project is the British John Dawes.

Taryan Group was founded in 2011, and is implementing the Taryan Towers premium-class residential complex project with three houses located at 12, John Paul II Street in Kyiv (the complex will be commissioned at the end of 2023).