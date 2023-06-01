Facts

10:08 01.06.2023

Zelenskyy arrives at European political summit in Moldova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the European Political Summit in Moldova, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent has reported.

The head of State became one of the first guests of the event, who were personally met by President of Moldova Maia Sandu. The leaders held a protocol handshake.

"Today we are working in Moldova. Participation in the summit of the European Political Community. There are many bilateral meetings. We are developing a coalition of fighters and offering a coalition of Patriots. The EU, NATO, the Peace Formula. Everything to protect our future," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram.

The European Political Summit is taking place in Moldova on June 1 on the territory of Mimi Castle (Bulboaca district).

