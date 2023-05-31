Facts

16:50 31.05.2023

European Commission President: Just peace must result in withdrawal of Russian forces from territory of Ukraine

2 min read
European Commission President: Just peace must result in withdrawal of Russian forces from territory of Ukraine

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said that a just peace must result in the withdrawal of Russian forces and equipment from the territory of Ukraine.

"There is much discussion of peace plans and ceasefires. Above all, there must be the principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Together with Ukraine, we want a just peace, one that does not reward the aggressor, but one that upholds the principles of the UN Charter and the Ukrainian people's right to be masters of their own future. President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy is very clear on that. A ceasefire resulting in a frozen conflict will not bring lasting peace," she said in her speech at the Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum on Wednesday.

The European Commission President also noted that "a ceasefire was in place after 2014 and we know what happened to that agreement last February when Russia invaded."

"No, a just peace must result in the withdrawal of Russian forces and their equipment from the territory of Ukraine. President Zelenskyy has come forward with a Peace Formula that we wholeheartedly support. Every one of his ten points is based on the UN Charter or UN resolutions. And he has invited countries around the world to join in and build on the Peace Formula. So that our starting point for peace is the rules-based order," she said.

A just peace for Ukraine must also be a lasting one, von der Leyen stressed, adding that it should be a lasting peace for Ukraine.

"I welcome ongoing discussions on how Ukraine's security can be guaranteed. There are different models and historical examples that can be used. A collection of such guarantees by like-minded states can offer what some have called 'deterrence by denial'. In other words, providing Ukraine with the military equipment to fortify itself against Russian attacks in the future," she said.

Also, von der Leyen stressed the importance of clarity that Ukraine's friends will be there for the long haul for Ukraine's security.

"Such an arrangement with security guarantees will need to be accompanied by a broader framework of Ukraine's democratic reforms. And here, Ukraine's path towards joining our Union will play a fundamental role. Although everyone knew that we were embarking on a challenging journey, we have given Ukraine candidate status – rightly so. Now we must be by their side every step of the way," she said.

Tags: #european_commission #ursula_von_der_leyen

