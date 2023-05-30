Facts

19:02 30.05.2023

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

1 min read
Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, condemned the new Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets and reaffirmed unbreakable solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, the German Federal Government press service said.

Scholz said Germany will continue to support Ukraine, including in the military sector, in close coordination with European and international partners.

In turn, Zelenskyy briefed him about the consequences of recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. He also thanked the federal government for military support, especially for strengthening Ukraine's air defense system.

The Federal Chancellor and the President of Ukraine agreed to continue a constructive exchange of views.

Tags: #scholz

MORE ABOUT

19:04 30.05.2023
Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

17:18 30.05.2023
Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

11:16 26.05.2023
Scholz warns Russia not to rely on freezing war in Ukraine

Scholz warns Russia not to rely on freezing war in Ukraine

17:56 23.05.2023
Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

11:50 04.03.2023
Scholz at meeting with Biden: Germany to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

Scholz at meeting with Biden: Germany to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

19:49 01.03.2023
Germany to increase ammunition production to support Ukraine – Scholz

Germany to increase ammunition production to support Ukraine – Scholz

17:45 17.02.2023
Scholz: We will continue finding balance between supporting Ukraine and preventing unintended escalation

Scholz: We will continue finding balance between supporting Ukraine and preventing unintended escalation

17:26 16.02.2023
Scholz to visit U.S. at beginning of March to discuss support for Ukraine with Biden

Scholz to visit U.S. at beginning of March to discuss support for Ukraine with Biden

17:14 25.01.2023
German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

18:06 18.01.2023
Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to improve air defense efficiency

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to improve air defense efficiency

Italy prepares new military aid package – media

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

NATO Secretary General: Western countries not tiring on providing aid to Ukraine

Queen Letizia awards URCS with golden medal of Spanish Red Cross

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

AD
AD
AD
AD