Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov offers Germany to add Eurofighter Typhoon fighters to the "aviation coalition" and begin training on them for Ukrainian pilots.

In an interview with the German media group Funke and the French publication Ouest France, published on Tuesday, Reznikov said that he sees the possibility of receiving Eurofighter Typhoon fighters from Germany.

"If the UK and Germany combined their capabilities to supply Eurofighter fighters, it would be an important step," the minister stressed.

According to him, Ukraine needs about 120 fighters in total.

"The largest part should be F-16, of which there are more than 5,000 in the world. But Eurofighter and Gripen would also help us," Reznikov said.

The Minister stressed that, first of all, Ukraine would welcome Germany's participation in the training of Ukrainian pilots on Eurofighter.

on Eurofighter fighters. And with our Swedish friends, we are discussing how to start training on Saab Gripen aircraft," he said.