12:42 30.05.2023

Germany could add Eurofighter to ‘aviation coalition’ − Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov offers Germany to add Eurofighter Typhoon fighters to the "aviation coalition" and begin training on them for Ukrainian pilots.

In an interview with the German media group Funke and the French publication Ouest France, published on Tuesday, Reznikov said that he sees the possibility of receiving Eurofighter Typhoon fighters from Germany.

"If the UK and Germany combined their capabilities to supply Eurofighter fighters, it would be an important step," the minister stressed.

According to him, Ukraine needs about 120 fighters in total.

"The largest part should be F-16, of which there are more than 5,000 in the world. But Eurofighter and Gripen would also help us," Reznikov said.

The Minister stressed that, first of all, Ukraine would welcome Germany's participation in the training of Ukrainian pilots on Eurofighter.

on Eurofighter fighters. And with our Swedish friends, we are discussing how to start training on Saab Gripen aircraft," he said.

13:46 27.05.2023
Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

20:50 26.05.2023
Justice Ministers of States of Germany urge federal govt to facilitate establishment of Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

12:56 26.05.2023
Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

20:35 23.05.2023
Germany hands over air surveillance system, reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine

19:43 23.05.2023
Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

14:39 15.05.2023
Germany supports NATO-Ukraine Commission as platform for expanding partnership – statement

12:54 13.05.2023
New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

19:38 11.05.2023
Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

14:30 05.05.2023
Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

19:59 04.05.2023
Berlin police launch investigation after info leaked about Zelenskyy's visit

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

