Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

Ukraine has made an official request to Germany, in which it asks to provide it with Taurus cruise missiles, Spiegel reported on Friday, May 26.

"Ukraine has asked Germany to supply Taurus cruise missiles. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense said that a corresponding request was received from the Ukrainian side in the last few days. She did not provide more detailed information about the letter, for example, how many units [missiles] Kyiv is requesting," the message says.

The publication says that the Taurus missiles will allow strikes against the Russian military infrastructure at long distances.

"A few days ago, CDU defense expert Roderich Kiesewetter spoke in favor of supplying Ukraine with German Taurus cruise missiles. According to him, guided missiles with a range of up to 500 km will allow the attacked country to ‘strike at the Russian military infrastructure far behind the front line.’ Ten years ago, about 600 Taurus were purchased for the Bundeswehr. Of these, ‘about 150’ are still in operation," the message says.

Spiegel also notes that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reacted with restraint to Kiesewetter's proposal. However, he also stated that "he is of the opinion that we should support Ukraine with all systems permitted by international law that are necessary to win this war and that we are able to provide."